DEAL ISLAND, Md. - The search for a missing 65-year-old Somerset County waterman resumed Wednesday morning, after a brief pause Tuesday evening due to the inclement weather.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police say they, along with the US Coast Guard and local agencies, have been searching for Gregg Allan Thomas, of Princess Anne since he was reported overdue on Monday, Dec. 1. Authorities say Thomas’ boat was discovered shortly after in the area of Holland Strait near Deal Island. The boat was unoccupied and in gear, according to officials.
Surface and sonar search operations have been underway, resuming again at first light on Wednesday, according to authorities.
Officials said dive operations were conducted all day in the area on Wednesday, as well as flight's from the department's helicopter, Natural 1.
Watermen at Scott's Cove Marina, which sits just before the bridge leading to Deal Island, told WBOC that was were Thomas departed from Monday morning. They said he left to go oystering, but did not return.
"I had a friend with me, and he was worried about Gregg," David Horseman, a waterman who knew Thomas, said. "He hadn't heard from him all day and he wanted to go out and check on him. We thought maybe his boat broke down. We went on a call to go pick him up. But eventually, when we got there, it kept getting worse because we couldn't find him. We realized it was bad news."
Horseman said he was not the only waterman who went out to look for Thomas.
"I know it's a long shot but we were hoping that we would go over there and find him on the island waving, you know?" Horseman said.
Horseman and others at the marina told WBOC that Thomas keeps his boat in top shape, especially when he was on the water. Everett Bozman, who has worked alongside Thomas for years, said he was shocked by the news.
"I couldn't believe it because he was always so particular," Bozman said. "Everything had to be just right for him. He didn't cut corners on it."
Bozman said Thomas was like a brother to him.
"I don't know how to put it. It's one of those things that you hoped would never happen, but it did. I just hope they find the body. That's what I want," Bozman said.
DNR asks anyone with information to call 410-260-8888. Officials say general search efforts for Thomas will continue until he is found.