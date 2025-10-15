Bank Robbery Generic (no gun)

(Pixabay)

SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department is investigating a reported bank robbery at M&T Bank in Seaford on Tuesday, with the suspect believed to have been involved in a previous robbery in September.

Authorities say they were called to the M&T Bank on Rt. 13 at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 14 on reports of a robbery. According to police, a suspect entered the bank, demanded money, and then fled with the cash. 

This is the second reported bank robbery in Seaford in just over a month. In September, police announced they were investigating a robbery at the nearby M&T Bank on West Stein Highway.

Just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 15, Seaford Police confirmed the suspect in the Sept. 9 bank robbery is also a person of interest in the most recent incident. Police say they have obtained arrest warrants for Donald T. Gross, 57, on first-degree robbery and other charges.

Investigators say they have so far been unable to find Gross and say he has connections to Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland's Eastern Shore.

Donald Gross

(Seaford Police Department)

Gross reportedly asks strangers in shopping center parking lots for a ride before allegedly committing the robberies, police say.

The Seaford Police Department asks anyone with information on Gross' whereabouts to contact them at 302-629-6645 or submit a tip at delawarecrimestoppers.com. If you see Gross, police say not to approach him and call 911 immediately.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you