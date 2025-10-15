SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department is investigating a reported bank robbery at M&T Bank in Seaford on Tuesday, with the suspect believed to have been involved in a previous robbery in September.
Authorities say they were called to the M&T Bank on Rt. 13 at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 14 on reports of a robbery. According to police, a suspect entered the bank, demanded money, and then fled with the cash.
This is the second reported bank robbery in Seaford in just over a month. In September, police announced they were investigating a robbery at the nearby M&T Bank on West Stein Highway.
Just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 15, Seaford Police confirmed the suspect in the Sept. 9 bank robbery is also a person of interest in the most recent incident. Police say they have obtained arrest warrants for Donald T. Gross, 57, on first-degree robbery and other charges.
Investigators say they have so far been unable to find Gross and say he has connections to Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland's Eastern Shore.
Gross reportedly asks strangers in shopping center parking lots for a ride before allegedly committing the robberies, police say.
The Seaford Police Department asks anyone with information on Gross' whereabouts to contact them at 302-629-6645 or submit a tip at delawarecrimestoppers.com. If you see Gross, police say not to approach him and call 911 immediately.