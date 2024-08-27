Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT TODAY, AUGUST 28 2024... The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert across the Maryland Eastern Shore...for Ground Level Ozone...today. Air quality is expected to reach code ORANGE...which is unhealthy for sensitive groups...and means individuals with respiratory and/or heart ailments...older adults...and children should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. An Air Quality Alert means that Ground Level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles please visit the Maryland Department of the Environment Web Site at http:www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/