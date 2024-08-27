KENT & SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - A pair from Greenwood were arrested after multiple thefts of copper wire from irrigation systems in Kent and Sussex Counties.
Delaware State Police say between April 12, and August 16, there were multiple thefts of copper wire from irrigation systems in the Bridgeville, Greenwood, and Houston areas.
DSP say in both of the incidents, the suspects "trespassed onto private properties, cut and removed copper wire from pivot irrigation systems, and caused significant damage to the equipment."
Detectives identified 40-year-old Dorothy Wooleyhand and 39-year-old Michael Plummer, both of Greenwood, as the suspects. A warrant was obtained for their arrests.
On August 20th, Wooleyhand was arrested and charged with the following.
Theft over $1,500 where the Victim is Over 62 (Felony) – 4 counts
Theft over $1,500 (Felony) – 4 counts
Criminal Mischief over $5,000 (Felony) – 8 counts
Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
Theft under $1,500
Criminal Mischief under $1,000 – 2 counts
Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree – 10 counts
She was released on a $22,000 unsecured bond.
On August 23, Plummer was arrested and taken to Troop 5, where he was charged and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $21,610 unsecured bond.
He was charged with:
- Theft over $1,500 where the Victim is Over 62 (Felony) – 4 counts
- Theft over $1,500 (Felony) – 4 counts
- Criminal Mischief over $5,000 (Felony) – 8 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
- Theft under $1,500
- Criminal Mischief under $1,000 – 2 counts
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree – 10 counts