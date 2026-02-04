Murder

SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Delaware State Police have charged a Selbyville man with the murder of his 71-year-old mother-in-law on Monday.

DSP says they were called to a home on Pinto Drive in Selbyville on Monday, Feb. 2, at about 8:30 a.m. on reports of a woman found dead in a ditch. Upon arrival, police say they learned a family member had a concerning conversation with Jesus Palacio-Hernandez, 28, before finding the woman’s body. Palacio-Hernandez was later found and taken into custody following a traffic stop.

Police say the ensuing investigation revealed Palacio-Hernandez had an altercation with the victim overnight, then physically assaulted her and moved her body to the ditch.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as Liudmyla Levchenko, Palacio-Hernandez's mother-in-law.

Palacio-Hernandez was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,000,000 cash bond and charged with first degree murder.

