SELBYVILLE, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal head-on collision in Sussex County Wednesday.

Investigators say a Jeep Gladiator was driving south on Hudson Road in Selbyville at about 2:45 p.m. on February 26 when it crossed into the opposite lane in front of a Freightliner tractor for unknown reasons. The tractor’s driver attempted to swerve to avoid the crash, police say, but collided head-on with the Jeep.

The driver of the Jeep, 60-year-old Glenn Duncan of Selbyville, died at the scene. The driver of the tractor, a 60-year-old Dover man, was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

Delaware State Police say the road was closed for about 4 hours while an investigation was conducted and the roadway was cleared. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact the Delaware State Police at 302-703-3266.

