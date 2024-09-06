WEST OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Fire Department is reporting a serious crash involving motorcycles on Ocean Gateway (Rt. 50) requiring aviation response for two victims Friday.
Details are currently scarce, but the Fire Department says the crash occurred just before 1:45 p.m. on September 6th at Ocean Gateway and Golf Course Road. First responders say they, along with the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack were on scene responding to an entrapment.
Maryland State Police have confirmed to WBOC that the crash involved two motorcycles and a Toyota Tacoma.
Both Maryland and Delaware State Police were requested to fly two priority victims to trauma centers, the Fire Department says. Three patients were taken to the hospital in total, according to Maryland State Police.
As of 3:15 p.m., Maryland State Police tell WBOC all eastbound lanes of US Rt 50 at Golf Course Road are currently closed. Authorities are currently on scene redirecting traffic to southbound Golf Course Rd.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.