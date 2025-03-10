PARSONSBURG, MD - The Maryland State Police are actively investigating a crash between a school bus and a box truck in Wicomico County Monday that left seven people injured with one requiring air transport.
Information is currently limited, but police tell WBOC the two-vehicle crash occurred at about 3:20 p.m. in the area of Rt. 50 (Ocean Gateway) and Forest Grove Road on March 10.
One person was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment following the crash, according to authorities. The drivers of both the bus and the truck, as well as four students, were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
As of 6 p.m. Monday the scene had been cleared, according to police.
Maryland State Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.