FELTON, DE - The Felton Police Department and the Secret Service are investigating apparent skimming devices discovered at a local Dollar General Wednesday.
Police said on Thursday, June 20th, they responded to the store on Ludlow Lane in Felton and found the skimming devices, which are used to obtain information from credit and debit cards. It is currently unknown how long the devices were active on the store’s credit card readers, according to police.
Felton Police later said the United States Secret Service Attorney General's Office and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Pennsylvania were assisting in the investigation. Police say the two agencies can conduct a forensic investigation into the discovered device.
Police say they have also requested and are awaiting surveillance footage from the store.
Investigators urge neighbors to monitor their accounts for any fraudulent activity. Those who have been defrauded are asked to contact their local police agency. Police encourage those who shopped at this Dollar General to contact their banks and add extra security measures.
Felton Police continue to investigate this incident and say they will provide updates as they become available.