TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md- The Talbot County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Salisbury man in connection to a pickup truck that drove into a boat docked on Dogwood Harbor last week.
On December 27th, deputies say 45 year-old Charles Arthur Riggs drove a Chevrolet pickup truck off of the parking lot, landing on the skipjack, the Rebecca T. Ruark. The boat, which is the oldest skipjack in the country, reportedly sustained extensive damage.
Authorities say they located witnesses who saw Riggs consuming alcoholic beverages at a local establishment and driving away erratically just prior to the accident. They also say they detected signs of alcohol impairment upon his arrest.
Riggs was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and was released to a sober driver at the scene.