WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - Multiple Eastern Shore police agencies conducted a manhunt in Wicomico County Thursday following a vehicle theft in Dorchester County.
UPDATE: The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office tells WBOC that the suspect broke into a home and stole a handgun and pickup truck. Sheriff deputies say that truck was last seen driving west over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge around 2 p.m.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the search for the suspect near Quantico had been called off for the night. The suspect is still at large, police told WBOC.
Chopper 16 flew overhead near Quantico to see police officers and K-9s from multiple agencies searching a field and woods in Wicomico County. A Maryland State Police helicopter was also searching the area.
Easton Police tell WBOC the search began in Easton early Thursday morning. On May 30th, at about 4:15 a.m., Easton police received a call from Hertrich Chevy reporting two suspects attempting to break into a marked police cruiser. Upon arrival, one suspect fled on foot and the other attempted to drive away, according to police. The fleeing driver was quickly arrested. During the arrest, police say they noticed ammunition and equipment appearing to be law enforcement related.
A Dorchester County Sheriff's Office vehicle was found parked in the Hertrich lot with the passenger side window broken.
Two hours later, police received a report of a stolen Chevy Traverse on Hawkes Hill Road. Because of the proximity to the Hertrich where the previous incidents occurred, police say they believe the person who stole the vehicle is the same man who fled on foot earlier.
The stolen Chevy Traverse was later disabled near Quantico using installed OnStar technology, and the suspect abandoned the Chevy on Bailey Nursery Road before again fleeing on foot. The search was underway Thursday in the area off Nanticoke Road and Fire Tower Road before the suspect reportedly fled West Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The suspect may be armed and the area was not secure, according to police, though authorities said there was currently no threat to the public.
From Chopper 16, officers and a K-9 could be seen running through fields and the woods around 11:15 a.m.
Just before 12 p.m. Thursday, police requested WBOC's Chopper 16 to vacate the area as the search for the suspect continues.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.