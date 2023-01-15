SALISBURY, Md. - Seaford Police have identified the suspect in a carjacking and assault that took place on Friday.
Police say 23-year-old Ralph Harmon of Salisbury has been charged with first degree Kidnapping, first degree Assault, first degree Robbery, Aggravated Menacing, Wearing a Disguise during the commission of a felony, theft of a motor vehicle and related charged.
Police say shortly before 10 Friday morning, an 80-year-old woman was approached in the driveway of her Arch St. home, assaulted, and forced inside her car by the unidentified man. He reportedly drove off with her to a South Salisbury home.
Chopper 16 was over the scene in the area of Riverside Pines Court. The woman was found there and taken to the hospital to be treated, and released.
Salisbury Police Department and Maryland State Police officers continued to search for the stolen car. They tell us it was found in the area of E. Main St. in Salisbury They report multiple people ran from the car at that time. The suspect from the carjacking/kidnapping in Seaford, DE was taken into custody.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Seaford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (302) 629-6645, ext. 1217, or Maryland State Police, Barrack E at (410) 749-3101.