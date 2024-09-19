TRAPPE, MD– Authorities arrested a suspect after a gas station shooting and pursuit through Talbot and Dorchester Counties Tuesday morning.
Troopers from Maryland State Police's Easton Barrack and Talbot County Sheriff's deputies responded to Freedom Fuel gas station in the 1400 block of Ocean Gateway around 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 17.
Police say they found the victim, 29-year-old Aigner Smith, of Salisbury, suffering gun shot wounds to the face and arm.
Smith was airlifted to shock trauma where he reportedly remains hospitalized.
A preliminary investigation revealed Smith and the suspect, 36-year-old Antonio Lamont Bolden, were coworkers who arrived at the gas station together in a van before the shooting.
Bolden allegedly fled in the van before law enforcement arrived on scene.
Around 9:30 a.m., Dorchester County Sheriff's deputies and Cambridge Police found the van and Bolden at an Exxon gas station in Cambridge allegedly attempting to carjack another vehicle.
Bolden was arrested and committed to the Talbot County Detention Center on the following crimes:
- First-Degree Attempted Murder
- First-Degree Assault
- Reckless Endangerment
- Firearms Charges
- Additional Misdemeanors
The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region continues to investigate.