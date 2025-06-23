Lewes Officer-Involved Shooting

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE– Delaware State Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Blackwood Drive near Lewes as troopers search for an armed white male suspect.

Just after 8 a.m., police identified the suspect as Jason Arnold. Arnold is described as about 5'10" tall and about 230 lbs. He was last seen in a light-colored shirt and dark shorts.

Police said there was an officer-involved shooting, but no police were injured, according to DSP. 

DSP made the announcement at 1:47 a.m., adding at 5:30 a.m. the suspect had not yet been apprehended. 

Those in the area are urged to remain vigilant and anyone with information should call 911, according to police.

A large police presence is expected in the area as the search continues. 

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

