SUSSEX COUNTY, DE– Delaware State Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Blackwood Drive near Lewes as troopers search for an armed white male suspect.
Just after 8 a.m., police identified the suspect as Jason Arnold. Arnold is described as about 5'10" tall and about 230 lbs. He was last seen in a light-colored shirt and dark shorts.
Police said there was an officer-involved shooting, but no police were injured, according to DSP.
DSP made the announcement at 1:47 a.m., adding at 5:30 a.m. the suspect had not yet been apprehended.
Those in the area are urged to remain vigilant and anyone with information should call 911, according to police.
A large police presence is expected in the area as the search continues.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.