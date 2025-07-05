OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department announced temporary lane closures on Saturday afternoon.
The Ocean City Police Department announced that Southbound Coastal Highway from 127th Street to 123rd Street has been reduced to one lane of travel. Police say the lane closures are to allow Public Works to make repairs to a waster water valve in town.
The city is asking that drivers use caution when traveling in and around the area.
As of 6:15pm, the Ocean City Police Department says Southbound Coastal Highway from 127th to 123rd Street has been reopened.