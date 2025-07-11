NEW CASTLE CO., DE - A Bobtail tractor truck has been located in the waters of the Delaware River after crashing through a concrete wall of the Delaware Memorial Bridge earlier this morning.
UPDATE: After a full twelve hours, as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, authorities said they were halting recovery efforts for the day due to tide and water conditions. The driver is presumed dead, according to officials.
According to the Delaware River & Bay Authority (DRBA) Police, the tractor was driving south on the bridge into Delaware at about 3:40 a.m. on July 11 when it crossed three lanes of traffic. The cab then drove onto the concrete pad near the Delaware anchorage, investigators say, before crashing through a concrete wall and careening into the river below. No other vehicles were involved, according to police.
DRBA says the number of people in the cab are currently unknown, and a search of the river was launched. Dive teams from numerous Delaware and federal agencies were on the scene early Friday.
As of 11 a.m., DRBA said the cab had been located in about 20 feet of water. Crews were assessing the safety of the area in order to investigate further.
This is a developing story and will be updated.