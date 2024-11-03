CAMBRIDGE, MD - Multiple emergency units responded to a deadly motor vehicle collision and fire in Dorchester County on Sunday night.
The Cambridge Rescue Fire Company posted to their official Facebook at 10:00pm on Sunday night stating that a motor vehicle collision and fire occurred, and urged the public to avoid Austin Road and Route 50 in Cambridge.
According to Maryland State Police, a Subaru was driving east on Route 50 on November 3rd when it drove off the road for unknown reasons and struck a utility pole. The car then caught fire.
Investigators say the adult male driver died at the scene. Maryland State Police Aviation Command flew the car's passenger, an adult woman, to a nearby hospital where she died. Neither victims' identities have yet been released.
Another passenger, a child, was flown to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Hospital in Baltimore for treatment. As of Monday morning, the juvenile's condition was not specified.
Route 50 eastbound was closed for more than two hours while police investigated the scene. That investigation is ongoing, police say.