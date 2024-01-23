MILTON, DE - Two vehicles that caught fire in a Milton carport yesterday, has been ruled an accident.
According to the Milton Fire Department, Station 85 responded to the fire on Broadkill Road just before 5 p.m. yesterday, January 22nd. There, firefighters found a vehicle on fire in a carport and another that had been removed. The Ellendale Fire Department’s assistance was then also requested. DNREC and the Millsboro Fire Department HAZMAT team also responded, according to the Milton Fire Department.
The Ellendale Fire Department says the vehicles were Sussex County EMS transportation and the fires occurred at 24855 Broadkill Road, where the adult daycare CHEER is located.
It took about an hour for firefighters to control the fires.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal says a Sussex County Paramedic was treated and released at a nearby hospital out of caution. No other injuries reported.
Authorities say the fire started in the rear of a parked vehicle and was caused by an unknown electrical malfunction.
Damage is estimated to be $100,000.