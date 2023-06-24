BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - State police are investigating a deadly crash on Seashore Highway.
Delaware State Police say on June 23, around 11:53 p.m., a Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on Seashore Highway just west of Woodenhawk Road. At the same time, troopers say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on Seashore Highway approaching Woodenhawk Road, with a Dodge Avenger following behind.
Trooper say for unknown reasons, the driver of the Jeep crossed the double-yellow center lines, entered the eastbound lane of Seashore Highway, and sideswiped the oncoming Silverado. After striking the Silverado, troopers say the Jeep continued westbound in the eastbound lane until it collided with the front of the Avenger, causing the Jeep to overturn and the Avenger to spin on the road.
Authorities say the driver of the Jeep, a 49-year-old woman from Easton, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers say neither the driver nor the passenger of the Silverado, a 49-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman from Charleroi, Pennsylvania, were injured.
State Police say the driver of the Avenger, 20-year-old Glenn E. Porter of Charleroi, the son of the husband and wife in the Silverado, was taken to an area hospital where he died.
Troopers say the passenger of the Avenger, a 19-year-old woman from Stockdale, Pennsylvania, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. The reason for the Jeep leaving the westbound lanes remains under investigation.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302-703-3269. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.