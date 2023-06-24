Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Monday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&