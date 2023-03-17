FELTON, Del.- A man was killed in a car crash in Felton Thursday afternoon.
Delaware State Police say that a Mazda 5, driven by 75-year-old Michael Ibach of Frederica, was going eastbound on Carpenters Bridge Road near Roesville Road approaching a right curve, around 3 p.m.
For unknown reasons, Ibach crossed into the westbound lane and went off the north edge of the roadway, hitting a tree, according to police.
He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he died.
Carpenters Bridge Road was closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated and the roadway was cleared.