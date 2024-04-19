SALISBURY, MD - Police identified the victim who died after a motorcycle collided with a van.
Salisbury Police say the collision happened on April 18, around 5:30 p.m., on South Salisbury Boulevard (Route 13 Business) and Pinehurst Avenue.
Police say 22-year-old Ethan Smith, of Mardela Springs, died in the collision. According to police, Smith was driving his motorcycle northbound on S. Salisbury Blvd. at high speed. Police say a van was making a left turn from southbound S. Salisbury Blvd. into a parking lot when the motorcycle collided into the van.
Authorities say Smith died at the scene. The driver of the van was reportedly taken to Tidal Health for non-life-threatening injuries.
That section of S. Salisbury Blvd. was closed while authorities cleared the scene.
Maryland State Police are now investigating the collision. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact SPD at (410) 548-3165, or Maryland State Police at (410) 749-3101.