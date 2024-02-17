Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until midnight EST tonight. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&