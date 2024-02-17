SALISBURY, MD – Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night.
Troopers say the shooting occurred on Feb. 16, around 8:10 p.m., in the 900 block of North Division Street.
According to State Police, 49-year-old Richard Darlington Smith was walking down the street when he was shot multiple times. Smith reportedly died at the scene.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is now leading the investigation. Salisbury Police are assisting in the case.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-430-1556.