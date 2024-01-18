MILFORD, Del.– A man is dead after an apparent fender-bender ended in a four-car crash.
Delaware State Police identified the deceased as 78-year-old Larry Cox, of Smyrna.
Thursday morning, troopers say a 2015 Chrysler 200 was traveling southbound on Bay Road, south of Exit 83. A 2016 Acura TL, driven by Cox, was behind them.
For reasons currently unknown, police say the Acura struck the Chrysler in the rear. Police say the Chrysler pulled onto the median and the Acura pulled onto the shoulder.
Cox reportedly exited the car and began crossing the southbound lanes. At that same time, police say a 2013 Toyota Sienna was also traveling southbound. The Toyota struck Cox and troopers say he died at the scene.
After hitting Cox, police say the Toyota began to swerve between lanes, hitting a 2016 Ford Focus that was traveling southbound on Bay Road.
According to police, the driver of the Chrysler, a 28-year-old man from Dover, Delaware, and its occupants, a 25-year-old woman from Camden, Delaware and a 46-year-old woman from Newark, Delaware, were transported to an area hospital where they were treated and released.
The driver of the Toyota, a 66-year-old woman from, Laurel, Delaware, was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released. An occupant in the Toyota, a 15-year-old girl, was not injured.
The driver of the Ford, a 43-year-old man from Woodside was not injured.