GEORGETOWN, DE - The Delaware State Police have confirmed a volunteer firefighter has died responding to a crash on Route 9 (Lewes Georgetown Highway) at the intersection of Asphalt Alley near Georgetown Tuesday evening.
According to State Troopers, the crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on August 13th. Police have confirmed one fatality.
On August 14th, Delaware State Police released further details surrounding the crash. Police say a Chevrolet Malibu was driving east on Rt. 9 behind a Toyota Camry. According to investigators, the Malibu attempted to pass the Camry, but sideswiped the other car as it re-entered the eastbound lane. The Malibu then veered off the road and stuck a utility pole, police say.
Following the crash, Thomas Wilson Berry III stopped to help the drivers. While he was assisting the driver of the Malibu, police say the utility pole snapped and brought down multiple electrical wires, killing Berry.
The driver of the Malibu, a 37-year-old Salisbury man, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Camry, a 54-year-old Milton woman, was not injured.
Late Tuesday evening, Sussex County officials identified the victim as a volunteer firefighter responding to the crash.
Thomas Wilson Berry III stopped to assist a driver following the crash two miles east of Georgetown, according to Sussex County officials. Berry was 23.
“We are beyond heartbroken at this loss of such a dedicated and caring young man who exemplified public service until his last moments on this earth,” said County Council President Michael H. Vincent, a lifelong member of the volunteer fire service. “His selfless act in a moment of need is one that will be long remembered by his friends and colleagues and by all of us at County government. As tragic as this loss of life is, his heroism is something we should all be proud of and thankful for, and we hold his family, co-workers, and all his brothers and sisters in the fire service in our hearts and prayers in this most difficult time.”
Sussex County officials say Berry was a volunteer firefighter with the Georgetown and Ellendale Fire Companies.
"That training and his response as a volunteer firefighter no doubt served Mr. Berry as he moved into action after coming across the crash on his way back to County offices following a field assignment earlier in the day," officials said.
We had a chance to speak with Georgetown Fire Chief Mark Rogers on Wednesday. He told us stories of a young man who was hard-working yet easygoing.
"We knew that 2:00 in the morning, of course it's always hard counting on volunteers to get out of bed, but Thomas was one of the ones we knew we could count on," said Rogers. "And again, always had a smile I never seen him upset."
Rogers told us Berry was humble and committed to his passion.
"He was working his way up to be a captain, so he was taking some fire school and some leadership classes to do that," said Rogers. "That was his goal and there's no doubt that we would've been a captain in this fire department."
Berry is gone from this world far too soon, and Rogers said it's obviously upsetting, especially knowing the great things he could've accomplished.
"He's missed out and we've missed out on watching him grow," said Rogers. "Probably one day I would be an older guy to watch back and me calling him fire chief and showing him that same respect."
Thomas Wilson Berry III, remembered by the Sussex County community and his fellow first responders for his fun-loving spirit and remarkable work ethic.
"He was a great young man and we're going to miss him, we're hurting," said Rogers.
From the air, Chopper 16 captured multiple downed power lines with a downed utility pole lying in the roadway. A car with apparent front-end damage was seen nearby.
Lewes-Georgetown Highway remained closed Tuesday night as authorities continued their active investigation into the crash. Police are awaiting a determination by the Medical Examiner to establish the cause of death.
Sussex County flags have been lowered to half-staff in honor of Berry.
This is a developing story and will be updated. This article has been updated to reflect a correction by Sussex County Officials as to Berry's name.