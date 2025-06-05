SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — On Thursday, taxpayers across the Indian River School District cast their ballots in the district’s second referendum after the first one failed in March.
UPDATE:
The referendum did not pass on Thursday night. The Indian River School District said unofficial results showed 5,700 votes for and 6,766 votes against.
District officials say they will not be able to hold another one until March 2026.
------
According to district officials, the referendum raises roughly $22.5 million in funding that would go towards rising operating costs. Officials said that number would average out to roughly $268.88 per taxpayer per year.
“This is an extremely important referendum for the future of the Indian River School District,” District Superintendent Dr. Jay Owens said in a statement on the district's website. "Without additional local revenue, we will face difficult staffing decisions and potential impacts to our academic, athletic, and extracurricular programs. Our operating expenses are increasing at a rate that is simply not sustainable if we are to continue to provide quality educational services to our students."
WBOC spoke with voters at Indian River High School and East Millsboro Elementary School on Thursday.
"I'm going to support them regardless of if I have any disagreements with how they're doing stuff," says Joe Bellistri. "Even if we didn't save enough money, or didn't do this right, it's for the kids."
While Bellistri voted in favor of the referendum a second time around, others stood firm in their decisions to vote against it.
"As development starts to happen out here, we should start to look at some of the developers and add in their contribution to the county, instead of putting the onus on the residents that live here," says Steve DiPinto.