SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico Superintendent Dr. Micah Stauffer has released a statement outlining the Wicomico County Public Schools’ (WCPS) intentions to cancel high school athletic competitions with Kent Island High School. The announcement is another advancement in an ongoing back-and-forth between Wicomico and Queen Anne’s County Public School stemming from a High School boys basketball game between Parkside High School and Kent Island on February 24th.
Parkside coaches and players allege that Kent Island players, coaches, and fans used racially charged insults during the game, leading to an on-court brawl. Queen Anne’s County has denied these allegations, instead claiming that a Parkside player initiated the conflict.
According to the Wicomico Superintendent, Wicomico County Public Schools have petitioned the Bayside Athletic Conference and Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association to waive regular athletic contests with Kent Island for the upcoming spring season. They have also requested Wicomico schools not be penalized for not playing in these specific games.
In a press release, Stauffer cited the safety and well-being of their student athletes as the reason for this request. The statement also furthered calls for an independent investigation into the events of February 24th, noting the investigation would take time to complete.
“We feel it is in the best interest of our students for Wicomico County high schools to not engage Kent Island High School in athletic competition until such time that an investigation can be completed, and appropriate steps can be put in place as a result of the findings of that investigation,” Stauffer said.
Queen Anne’s County announced in a previous statement their own investigation found no evidence of any racial slurs being used during the game.
“We are confident that the Wicomico County Public Schools will conduct its own investigation into its player’s violent behavior and take the appropriate steps to ensure that such an assault does not again occur at Kent Island High School or in any other forum,” Queen Anne’s said in their own statement.