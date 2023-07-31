DELMAR, Del. - State police are investigating a crash on Sussex Highway that left one woman dead, several injured.
Delaware State Police have identified the woman that was killed as Angela Daniels, 51, of Delmar, Md.
Troopers say on July 31, around 6 a.m., a Chevrolet Monte Carlo was traveling southbound on Sussex Highway, just south of Snake Road. Police say for unknown reasons, the Monte Carlo slid over the grass median and into the northbound lanes, causing an oncoming Toyota Camry to strike its right side. Authorities say both cars started rotating, and led to the Monte Carlo colliding head-on with a northbound Chevrolet Impala.
State police say the driver of the Monte Carlo, a 19-year-old man from Seaford, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the Camry, Daniels, reportedly died in the hospital. The passenger of the Camry, a 55-year-old man from Delmar, Maryland, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of the Impala, a 64-year-old man from Salisbury, was taken by ambulance the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Sussex Highway was reportedly closed for around four hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.