WORCESTER COUNTY, MD– The Worcester Couhty Sheriff's Office reports its non-emergency phone lines are currently down.
The Sheriff's Office's phone numbers ending in 1111, 1112, 1113 and 1114 are not operational as of 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 21.
Officials say all non-emergency calls should be directed to 410-632-1311 until the other lines are restored.
Check the Worcester County Sheriff's Office's social media pages for the latest updates.
Update:
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office provided an update that non-emergency phone lines are now operational.