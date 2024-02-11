DOVER, DE– The City of Dover Police Department says it is investigating two back-to-back burglaries at Cosmic Smoke this weekend.
Police were reportedly called to the smoke shop at 515 S. Dupont Blvd at 2:49 a.m. Saturday.
Officers say a suspect shattered the front glass window then took merchandise and money from inside.
The alleged burglar is said to have then fled on a bicycle wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants. No further description is available at this time, according to a press release.
Officials tell WBOC the business was boarded up after the burglary, before it was struck again Sunday morning.
Officers patroling in the area reportedly saw two suspects running from the building at approximately 1:22 a.m.
Following a brief foot chase, officers arrested the pair without incident.
They are identified as a 15-year-old Black male and a 14-year-old Black male.
Officers say they recovered stolen merchandise from the teens – and discovered they used a brick to shatter another of the building's windows.
Both were transported to Dover Police Department and released to their parents after being charged with the following crimes:
- Burglary – Second Degree
- Theft
- Conspiracy – Second Degree
- Criminal Mischief
- Resisting Arrest
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police at (302) 736-7130, or submit a tip through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.