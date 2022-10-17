SALISBURY, Md.- A suspect has been identified in connection to a burglary, after he drove away in a truck when police pulled him over Monday.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says they pulled a truck over and a detective attempted to arrest the driver, he got into the truck and drove away. The truck sped down Bi-State Blvd. Police gave chase, but the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.
The man has been identified, but no word on any arrested.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or location of the vehicle is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4891. Anonymous information may be submitted to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or through the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office app (free download from the app store); persons providing information leading to an arrest in this case may be eligible for a cash reward.