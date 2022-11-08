BERLIN, Md. - A retired employee for the Town of Berlin is under investigation for fraud.
The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation has announced charges against former Berlin Town Administrator Jeffrey Fleetwood. Fleetwood is also the current town manager of the bi-state town of Delmar. Fleetwood is charged with six counts of forgery of private documents, theft $1,500-$25,000, and theft scheme $1,500-$25,000.
The WCBI said that during the annual financial audit by Berlin's independent auditor, a question was brought to the town’s attention. Authorities said the town conducted an internal investigation that determined between October 2021 and April 2022, an additional 240 hours of sick leave and an additional 80 hours of vacation leave were added to Fleetwood's leave and earning statement. Investigators say the total amount paid out to Fleetwood as a result was approximately $17,520.
“As stated in the Town Charter, one of the most important responsibilities of the nayor is to oversee the management of town resources. As such, over the past two years, we have conducted reviews of existing policies related to financial transparency, controls, and the prevention of waste, fraud, and abuse. We will continue to work collaboratively with the investigating authorities as they move forward with this case,” stated Berlin Mayor Zack Tyndall.
On Tuesday afternoon, the town of Delmar issued a statement of its own, which said in part, "While we understand that the allegations are serious, at this time, they remain merely allegations and Mr. Fleetwood is entitled to a presumption of innocence."
The town further went on to say that its mayors, commissioners, and council members have met with Fleetwood and have determined that he can continue to serve as Delmar's town manager as this matter moves through the legal process and more information becomes available.