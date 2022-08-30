FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a Maryland man killed in a late Monday night motorcycle crash in Felton.
Troopers identified the victim as Nicholas Whitley, 28, of Ridgely, Md.
It happened at around 11:30 p.m. Monday, when a Suzuki sport-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on Burnite Mill Road and approaching the intersection with Berrytown Road. Police said Whitley, who was operating the motorcycle, crossed the double-yellow line on Burnite Mill Road to pass another vehicle. After passing this vehicle, Whitley reportedly moved back into the westbound lane of travel. However, police said that in doing so, Whitley lost control of the motorcycle and went off the northern edge of the roadway. The motorcycle then struck several trees, which led to Whitley sustaining critical injuries.
Whitley was transported from the scene to an area hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.
No other vehicles were involved in this incident and no other injuries were reported. The roadway was closed for approximately two-and-a-half hours while the collision was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Sgt. J. Wheatley by calling 302-698-8451. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.