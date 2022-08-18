SEAFORD, Del. - Seaford police have released the name of a suspect wanted in connection with a late Wednesday night shooting that put a man in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police identified the suspect as Rihem Frisby, 30, of Laurel, Del. A warrant has been obtained for Frisby's arrest.
The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the Chandler Heights Two apartment complex. When officers arrived on the scene, they were directed to the victim’s location in the parking lot. The victim, who suffered from a single gunshot wound to the head, was airlifted to Christiana Hospital for the life-threatening injury. He was last listed in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this crime or knows of Frisby's whereabouts is asked to contact the Seaford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302-629-6645, ext. 1217 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.