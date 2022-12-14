DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a woman who died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening.
Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Eboni Fisher, of Camden, Del.
Police said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road when the car went off the roadway, spun out, and struck a tree.
The 59-year-old driver of the Accord was properly restrained and was airlifted by the Delaware State Police Helicopter to an area hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.
Police said Fisher, who was a passenger in the Accord, was also properly restrained, but pronounced deceased at the scene.
Wheel of Fortune Road was closed for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated and the roadway was cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Sergeant Wheatley by calling 302-698-8518. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.