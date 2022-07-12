PARSONSBURG, Md.- A man will be facing charges following a crash that claimed the life of one and injured three others early Tuesday morning on Rt. 50 East of Forrest Grove Rd.
Police say the crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. when a 2013 Honda CRZ driven by Sammy Sung Hyun Hwang, 21, of Salisbury, hit the left backside of a 2006 Acura MDX driven by Pierre Evens, 34, of Salisbury. The Honda was pushed into the center of the median. The Acura spun around and into the center of the median where it hit a tree on the right side. The right passenger, Jocelyne Osias, 37, of Salisbury, became trapped and died at the scene. Neltha Perard, 37, of Salisbury, was taken to TidalHealth before being flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for life threatening injuries. Evens and Soloman Jules, 27, of Salisbury, were taken to TidalHealth and later discharged for minor injuries,
The State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, Jamie Dykes, was called to the scene. After being briefed of the crash the decision was made that Hwang would be charged at a later time after getting data from the Medical Examiners Office, the MSP Crash Team and results of the DUI tests are provided.
Westbound U.S. Rt. 50 was shut down for about 4 hours with the assistance of the Maryland Department of Transportation - State Highway.