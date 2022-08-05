SMITH ISLAND, Md. - A waterspout - that may have become a tornado - damaged homes and other property on Smith Island on Thursday night.
The waterspout was spotted at around 7:20 p.m. Daniel and Amy Somers captured this Facebook video of the waterspout as it touched down on the island.
While there is not a lot of information at this time, WBOC has learned that the damage seems to be centered in and the Rhodes Point community on Smith Island.
There may be one injury as a result of that possible tornado.
If anyone on Smith Island is in need of supplies as a result of Thursday night's storm damage, Chopper 16 may be able to help. Email us your request and contact information at news@wboc.com .