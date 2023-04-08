NEWARK, De. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident at the Christiana Mall.
Police tell WBOC that three people were injured by gunfire and taken to the hospital for treatment.
During a press briefing late Saturday evening, a DSP spokesperson said two of the victims are in critical condition, while a third is in stable condition.
Police say five other people sustained injuries not a direct result from the gunfire.
DSP says there is no further threat to public safety, however they say they are still searching for suspects and additional information.
Police stress this was a personal altercation and not a random "active shooter" incident.