OCEAN CITY, Md. - The St. Mary Star of the Sea has announced the return of their missing statue of Mary.
"The Blessed Mother, Mary was returned to us by the Ocean City Police this morning," the Church said in an email to WBOC.
The Church previously reached out to the public for help in locating the missing statue last week after saying the statue had been stolen from their Holy Savior Rosary Garden.
In a Facebook post made Wednesday afternoon, the church says they will need to touch up a damaged finger on the statue as well as the base before it is back on display in the garden.
A short prayer service is set to be held following the 5:15 p.m. mass this Saturday in the garden "in reparation for the wrongdoing done and and in thanksgiving for the statue's return," the Church said in the social media post.
No suspect has yet been identified in the statue's disappearance.