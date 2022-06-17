MILLSBORO, Del.- Three people were injured early Thursday evening in a boating accident that happened on the Indian River near the NRG power plant.
Delaware Natural Resources Police said the accident – which occurred while a boater was pulling six juveniles on two tubes behind a mid-sized center-console boat with 75-horsepower outboard motor – resulted in serious injuries to one of the juveniles and lesser injuries to two other people.
Another boat in the area picked up the three individuals involved in the accident and took them to the dock at NRG’s Millsboro power plant, where they were treated by paramedics and local fire companies.
One juvenile was flown by Delaware State Police Aviation unit to A.I. duPont Hospital and another was transported to Beebe Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Delaware Natural Resource Police are investigating the incident.