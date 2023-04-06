SEAFORD, Del. -- At least 10 calls were made to the Seaford Police Department Wednesday evening into Thursday morning to report car break-ins.
Most of the reports came from neighbors living on Arbutus Ave., W. Locust St., and Elm Dr.
Tawn Beard and her fiancé have lived on Arbutus Ave. for two and half years. She says it has been a quiet and calm community for the most part, until recently. Their three cars were broken into Thursday morning.
"I'm not feeling safe, not with the kids in the house," says Beard. "The police, they're doing all that they can do from my knowledge, but I really don't feel safe here anymore. I grew up here in Seaford, born and raised. Born and raised out in the countryside. I'm not really a city person, but I still, I don't feel comfortable."
Beard says two of the cars - a Hyundai and a Toyota - were left unlocked with nothing valuable inside. However, the thieves also managed to get into her locked Chevy Suburban and stole her wallet that was left inside.
"My truck was definitely locked", says Beard. "The ring camera caught it on video that I locked it last night and the window wasn't busted or anything, so I have no idea how they got in."
Seaford Deputy Chief of police Mike Rapa says there are currently no suspects, but he believes the break-ins are connected and were likely carried out by a group of two to four people.
"Besides getting out and physically checking every vehicle, we won't know what vehicle has been entered, because they will shut the door like nothing happened and generally the owners won't find it until they come out," says Rapa.
Rapa says the best thing for people to do is ensure their cars are locked at all times and to remove anything of value from the car. Anyone with surveillance video of a possible break-in is being asked to call the police department.
Seaford police are also asking people to be on the lookout for - any suspicious people or groups - particularly in the Elm Dr., W. Locust St., and Arbutus Avenue areas.