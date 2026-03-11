SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will reduce the speed limit along a stretch of U.S. 50 Business in Salisbury on Friday, March 13, from 55 to 45 mph.
The change affects the 2.7 corridor of East Salisbury Parkway and Ocean Gateway, between Civic Avenue and Hobbs Road.
The State Highway Administration determined that lowering the speed limit would improve safety for drivers after a recent traffic study of the highway.
Nathan Luck works near the intersection of Civic Avenue and Route 50.
"We have several different schools in the area,” Luck said. “That's also a concern because kids walk all the time around this area.”
New roadside signs showing the updated 45 mph speed limit will be installed to notify drivers of the change.
"When I'm driving, any speeding probably comes from people who are not familiar with the area,” Salisbury neighbor La Jones said. “I think it's definitely something that the community needs to be aware of, but it's safe, so it's definitely worth it."
The State Highway Administration said the adjustment is part of ongoing efforts to improve safety and transportation conditions across Maryland. Drivers are reminded that they are required by law to slow down and move over in work zones.