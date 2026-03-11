Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, suddenly becoming northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt early Thursday morning. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of gusts near gale force is possible Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&