CAMBRIDGE, MD– Drivers can expect traffic delays as crews begin resurfacing a stretch of US 50 (Ocean Gateway )Monday.
Dorchester County officials say the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will resurface the highway in both directions from Bucktown Road to the Choptank River Bridge starting Sept. 30.
Single-lane closures will be in effect while crews work overnight Sundays through Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Construction is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024, according to the Dorchester County Communications Division.
For real-time traffic updates, visit MD511.maryland.gov.