MILLVILLE, Del. - A United States Postal Service truck caught on fire yesterday evening and destroyed the front of the truck, according to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company.
They say around 5:15 p.m., they went to the intersection of Burbage Road and Windmill Drive to put out the fire, and when they arrived, they saw the truck engulfed in flames.
Officials say crews quickly suppressed it. They add there was no mail or cargo present in the back, and no one was hurt.
They say the incident was turned over to Delaware State Police.