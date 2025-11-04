VIRGINIA - Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order 55 today to reestablish the Presidential Fitness Test in Virginia's public schools.
The Office of the Governor says putting the Presidential Fitness Test back in the Commonwealth's schools will reinforce the state's commitment to children's wellness and academic excellence.
“By reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test, we’re renewing a proud national tradition that honors the connection between physical wellness and civic readiness,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “When we talk about the future success of the Commonwealth, what we’re really talking about is the health and success of Virginia’s students today. Preparing students for the future requires more than exemplary in-class instruction; we’re helping young people cultivate strength, accountability, and personal responsibility.”
EO 55 also requires the Virginia Department of Education to review current wellness-related fitness assessments with local public school divisions to ensure alignment with the 2022 Virginia Physical Education Standards of Learning and upcoming federal guidance.
“Moving our bodies is a key component of physical, mental and emotional health and leads to better academic outcomes. This Executive Order is a common-sense next step after Governor Youngkin’s bold decision to remove cell phones from classrooms and will ensure further success for Virginia’s students,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly.