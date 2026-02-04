Vacant house destroyed by fire in Talbot County

TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - Fire officials are working to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a vacant house.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says on Feb. 3, around 11 p.m., a neighbor reported a fire at a house on Almhouse Road, near Oxford.
The fire marshal's office says it took 62 firefighters about 1 hour and 45 minutes to get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported. Fire officials estimate damage around $100,000.
The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-819-3500.