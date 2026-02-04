Vacant house destroyed by fire in Talbot County

(Courtesy: Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal)

TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - Fire officials are working to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a vacant house.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says on Feb. 3, around 11 p.m., a neighbor reported a fire at a house on Almhouse Road, near Oxford.

The fire marshal's office says it took 62 firefighters about 1 hour and 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials estimate damage around $100,000.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-819-3500.

Producer

Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

