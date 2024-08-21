TALBOT COUNTY - Vandals are being blamed for an alarming increase in damage to Talbot County road signs.
The Talbot County Roads Superintendent says 64 incidents have happened in the last year, mostly in the Cardova area. They say the incidents have cost almost $18,000 for repairs and replacement of the signs.
Officials say repairs have been diverting the efforts of road crews from projects to improve roadways.
The Talbot County Sheriff is asking for help identifying the people involved. If anyone has any information related to these acts, they are requested to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410-822-1020, by email at sheriff@talbotcountymd.gov, on Facebook at Talbot County Sheriff’s Office or on our website; talbotsheriff.org. Any information can be made anonymously and will be kept confidential.