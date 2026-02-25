ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA - As snow and ice continue to melt across the Delmarva region, transportation officials in Virginia are working to get ahead of potential winter-weather-related road damage.
The familiar freeze-thaw cycle following a winter storm can take a toll on roadways. Melting snow seeps into cracks in the pavement. When temperatures drop again, the water freezes and expands — creating potholes that can quickly become a nuisance or even a hazard for drivers.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking residents to help identify trouble spots before they worsen.
Drivers report pre-existing problem areas, including along Route 316 between Parksley and Tasley on the Eastern Shore.
“You always have the freeze-thaw cycles, that's going to create issues, and there's nothing they can do. They just have to fix them,” said Jack Smith, a contractor who travels Virginia’s Eastern Shore for work.
VDOT officials are encouraging residents to report potholes through the agency’s online portal at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Users can click “I Need a Road Repaired,” select “Fix a Pothole” from the drop-down menu and provide details about the location and condition of the roadway.
“It's probably better than having employees for the state just riding around looking for potholes. You know, you're going to always have plenty of people that are willing to call and complain,” Smith said.