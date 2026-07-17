FRUITLAND, Md. – A vehicle crashed into a Fruitland restaurant Friday afternoon, leaving behind damage to the front of the building.
The crash happened at Lucky Star, a Chinese restaurant in Fruitland. WBOC crews arrived at the scene around 1 p.m. and found a damaged entrance with a destroyed door frame and broken glass.
Details about the crash remain limited. It is unclear what caused the vehicle to hit the building or whether anyone was injured.
Officials have not released additional information. This story will be updated as more details become available.