ACCOMACK CO., Va. - Verizon is responding to concerns in Accomack County over its plans to phase out traditional copper-based telephone service, stressing that customers will not lose their home phone service without a suitable replacement.
Verizon has asked the Federal Communications Commission for permission to discontinue legacy copper-based Plain Old Telephone Service in portions of nine states, including Virginia and Delaware. Verizon says roughly 277,000 residential and business legacy voice lines remain in use across those states.
On Virginia's Eastern Shore, the proposal has drawn concern from Accomack County officials.
The county said Verizon has begun notifying customers about plans to phase out traditional copper-based landline service in Accomack on or after Oct. 23, 2026, subject to FCC approval. Affected customers could transition to service delivered through fiber, cable, or mobile wireless technology.
County officials, however, say some areas have weak or nonexistent cellular coverage and fiber service is not universally available. They also raised concerns about medical alert devices and other equipment that may rely on copper lines, along with the ability of alternative services to operate during extended power outages.
The Virginia Association of Counties has also asked the FCC to give Verizon's application additional review. VACo cited rural cellular dead zones, extended power outages, and concerns for residents and businesses that rely on copper lines for medical devices, alarm systems, and other equipment.
Verizon, however, says receiving a notice does not mean a customer's phone service is about to be disconnected.
"As we transition from legacy copper to modern networks, we are committed to ensuring no customer is left behind," Verizon said in a statement to WBOC on Sept. 15. "Our customers' home phone service is not going away."
The company says the notice is only the beginning of a multi-step regulatory process.
"If a suitable replacement is not yet available, we will not discontinue a customer's copper voice service," Verizon said.
VACo's filing acknowledges that commitment but says questions remain about how and when Verizon will determine whether a replacement is available at a particular location.
Verizon says affected customers could transition to fiber or an alternative service designed to provide a traditional landline experience, including the use of existing handsets, battery backup during power outages, and E911 support.
The company's FCC filing says its fixed wireless replacement equipment includes rechargeable battery backup and that its mobile and fixed wireless replacement services comply with applicable 911 requirements.
However, documents included with the application note that replacement services can depend on battery power during an outage. Some fiber-based equipment can provide up to 24 hours of backup power under typical conditions, while mobile phones require their own battery or another power source during an extended outage.
Separately, Verizon has filed plans to retire copper facilities at 211 wire centers in Virginia on or after Dec. 10, 2026. The list includes Eastern Shore communities such as Chincoteague, Exmore, Onancock, Parksley, Temperanceville, and Tangier.
Verizon says the broader transition is intended to move away from its century-old copper network and toward newer fiber and wireless infrastructure.
"We are committed to ensuring that customers remain connected as we transition from a 100-year-old copper network to the faster, more reliable technologies of the 21st century," Verizon said.
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors is slated to discuss the transition during their meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 16, with a public notice urging neighbors to contact the FCC about how the change would affect them.