SALISBURY, MD.- The Salisbury Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. The Department announced via its Facebook page the passing of Lieutenant Bryan Lewis. The Department says Lewis' service as a Firefighter/Paramedic, his time spent in Maintenance and Supply, and most recently his time a s Lieutenant on Truck 2 have significantly impacted the City of Salisbury and Wicomico County.
Prior to working for the Salisbury FD, the Department says Lieutenant Lewis was a 911 Dispatcher for Wicomico County Emergency Services and a volunteer for the Westside Fire Department.