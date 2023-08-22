LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Jefferson Apartments in Lewes that occurred early Monday.
Police say they were alerted to the gunfire just after 2:30 a.m. Monday morning at the apartment complex on Kings Highway. There, investigators located 9 bullet casings as well as a white Ford Crown Victoria that had been riddled with bullet holes in the windshield and hood.
No people were struck during the shooting and there are no witnesses, according to the department. Surveillance footage of the shooting has been provided, showing a suspect in dark clothing firing upon the car before fleeing.
The Lewes Police Department asks anyone with information to contact Detective Casey Crapps at 645-6464, extension 122.